Published on Saturday, 06 May 2023

Born in a Tanzanian village with no electricity, Gibson Kawago, decided to start a business producing off-grid clean electricity for communities like his own. His successes led to his appointment as one of the UN Young Leaders for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136142