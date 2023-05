Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 04 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 4

The international community must provide greater protection to artists caught up in armed conflict, political instability, and natural disasters, the UN Educational, Science and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said in a new report titled Defending Creative Voices, published on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136352