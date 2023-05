Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 02 May 2023 12:00 Hits: 5

The practice of child marriage has continued to decline globally, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said in a new report published on Wednesday, warning that a ‘polycrisis’ including war, climate shocks, and the continuing COVID pandemic, is putting the fragile gains made towards ending the scourge, under threat.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/05/1136287