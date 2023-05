Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 28 April 2023 12:00 Hits: 8

Civilians in Sudan, including scores of internally displaced people and refugees, are scrambling for safety and suffering the disastrous consequences of the violence there, as many aid operations have been forced to pause, UN humanitarians said on Friday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2023/04/1136172