Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 21 November 2022 03:51 Hits: 3

IAEA says some of shelling 'targeting' Europe's biggest nuclear plant as Ukraine and Russia trade blame over attacks.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/21/un-calls-for-end-to-madness-of-attacks-on-zaporizhzhia-plant