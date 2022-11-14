In Photos: Zelensky Surprises Locals With Unannounced Visit to Liberated Kherson

Articles

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday visited the newly liberated city of Kherson in southern Ukraine following the retreat of Russian forces across the Dnipro River on Friday. The Ukrainian president joined a large crowd of soldiers and local residents in singing the national anthem, holding his hand over his chest as the country's blue and yellow flag was hoisted next to the city's main administrative building. During his unannounced visit to Kherson, Zelensky said it was "impossible to kill Ukraine" and praised the Ukrainian military for their recapture of the strategically key city.

