Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 15 November 2022 03:00 Hits: 3

Vladimir Putin’s absence from the G20 Summit in Bali also undermines talk of a Russian pivot to the Asia-Pacific region.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/15/russias-war-in-ukraine-challenges-old-comrades-in-southeast-asia