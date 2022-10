Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 25 October 2022 20:10 Hits: 0

France, the UK and the US say Russia's allegations are 'transparently false' and a likely pretext for escalation.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/25/russia-tells-un-that-ukraine-is-preparing-to-use-a-dirty-bomb