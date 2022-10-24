The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In Photos: The Task of Demining Liberated Areas of Ukraine Gets Underway

Category: Russia

As Russian troops withdraw from territories they previously occupied in Ukraine, pro-Kyiv administrators are finding themselves facing the task of demining thousands of hectares of land. Partnering with IT companies, European countries, and the U.S., Ukraine has recently started work demining the Kharkiv region, even launching an app to facilitate public participation in the efforts, which could last decades.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/10/24/in-photos-the-task-of-demining-liberated-areas-of-ukraine-gets-underway-a79174

