Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 13:15 Hits: 4

The mobilisation and deployment of Belarusian troops to fight in Ukraine could destabilise the regime in Minsk.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/opinions/2022/10/16/belarus-joining-the-war-in-ukraine-could-be-risky-even-for-putin