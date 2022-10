Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 16 October 2022 17:33 Hits: 2

After OPEC+ decided to cut oil production, the US accused the Saudis of aligning with Russia, worsening their relations.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/16/biden-has-no-plans-to-meet-with-saudi-prince-at-g20-summit