Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 13 October 2022 16:46 Hits: 2

US plan to accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan asylum seekers is based on similar scheme for Ukrainians fleeing Russia's war.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/10/13/us-to-take-in-some-venezuelans-but-will-send-most-back-to-mexico