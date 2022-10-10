In Photos: Russian Missiles Pummel Cities Across Ukraine

Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 10 October 2022

Cities across Ukraine were slammed by Russian missiles Monday morning, sending civilians scrambling for cover as Moscow hit back for an attack on its bridge to annexed Crimea that it blames on Kyiv. At least 11 people have been killed and dozens injured in the strikes, which Russian President Vladimir Putin said were targeting Ukrainian infrastructure. Missiles descended on the center of the capital Kyiv for the first time since June 26, shattering its residents' sense of relative peace and calm. Several regional officials in Ukraine also reported disruptions to energy and water facilities. Here is a closer look at the aftermath of the attacks:

