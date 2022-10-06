In Photos: Russian Conscripts Undergo Basic Training

Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 06 October 2022

On Sept. 21, President Vladimir Putin announced the "partial" mobilization of Russia's military reservists, sparking numerous protests across the country from those who did not imagine they would be affected by the war. Just two weeks later on Wednesday this week, Putin was forced to admit that mistakes had been made with the execution of the order after multiple reports emerged of those with serious health conditions or no military background being called up to fight. On Thursday, some 500 conscripts near the Russia-Ukraine border announced they were going on strike over what they described as the "inhumane" conditions they were being forced to live in as the Russian army's losses continued to pile up.

