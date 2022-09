Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 20 September 2022 07:36 Hits: 2

Russian coal imports reach 8.54 million tonnes in August amid soaring energy demand in the world’s No 2 economy.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/9/20/chinas-imports-of-russian-coal-hit-5-year-high-as-ties-deepen