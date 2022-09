Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 03:25 Hits: 5

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russians 'leaving death behind' after more than 440 bodies discovered in northeastern town.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/9/16/ukraine-finds-mass-grave-in-izyum-after-russians-driven-out