Articles

Category: Russia Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 07:29 Hits: 7

Russia said it was pulling back troops from the eastern Kharkiv region of Ukraine as Kyiv announced massive territorial gains in its lightning counter-offensive.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/09/11/russia-regroups-troops-in-east-as-ukraine-advances-a78759