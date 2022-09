Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 03 September 2022 08:31 Hits: 4

Photos and videos from the event showed hundreds of people waiting to file past Gorbachev's coffin or lay flowers.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/09/03/russians-line-up-to-bid-farewell-to-gorbachev-but-without-putin-a78712