Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 09:38 Hits: 0

Bohdan Tsyganenko and Natalia Vovk were involved in the assassination of Daria Dugina, according to the Russian security services.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/29/russia-names-second-ukrainian-suspect-in-pro-kremlin-ideologue-daughters-killing-a78670