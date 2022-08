Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 29 August 2022 12:29 Hits: 0

While the site has been visited by Russian officials and U.S. actor Steven Seagal, no independent investigators have been allowed inside.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/29/one-month-on-ex-inmates-recount-abuse-in-olenivka-where-50-ukrainian-prisoners-died-a78673