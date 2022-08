Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 11:39 Hits: 0

Overall car sales reached 5,078 in the Russian capital last month, down 74% compared to the same month last year.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/25/russias-avtovaz-tops-moscow-car-sales-in-decade-first-a78654