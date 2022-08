Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 26 August 2022 06:26 Hits: 4

A total of 998,085 Russian passport holders have entered the EU from Feb. 24 through Aug. 22.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/26/1m-russians-enter-eu-since-ukraine-war-start-border-agency-says-a78658