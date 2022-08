Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 25 August 2022 17:02 Hits: 0

“It’s dangerous to express your opinion," said Alexei Argunov, who was fined last month for posting an emoji on social media.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/25/exile-fines-or-jail-censorship-laws-take-heavy-toll-on-anti-war-russians-a78594