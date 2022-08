Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 05:43 Hits: 4

Russian cinemas require explicit permission from IMAX to screen movies in a high-resolution format despite the technical capabilities to do so.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/23/imax-bans-russian-film-screenings-within-russia-chain-owner-says-a78630