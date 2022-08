Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 23 August 2022 08:48 Hits: 5

The 72.5-meter Axioma had been owned by billionaire Dmitry Pumpyansky before Gibraltar seized the vessel in March.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/23/gibraltar-to-auction-first-russian-oligarch-superyacht-seized-over-ukraine-invasion-reports-a78631