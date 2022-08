Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 11:40 Hits: 4

Yury Shevchuk, frontman of rock band DDT, was charged for speaking out against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at a concert in May.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/16/veteran-russian-rock-star-fined-over-onstage-war-criticism-a78585