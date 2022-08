Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 16 August 2022 15:48 Hits: 2

"What if the borders are closed and my mother will not be able to visit me?” said one Russian citizen living in Europe.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/16/russians-scramble-for-visas-as-eu-mulls-travel-restrictions-a78570