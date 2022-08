Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 11 August 2022 13:34 Hits: 2

The parliament urged the EU to stop issuing tourist visas for Russian and Belarusian citizens and to cut down on entry visas in general.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/11/latvian-parliament-declares-russia-state-sponsor-of-terrorism-a78553