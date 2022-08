Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 05 August 2022 14:41 Hits: 2

Brittney Griner’s defense is preparing to appeal the verdict, while prisoner swap talks between the U.S. and Russia could drag on for months.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/05/explainer-whats-next-for-us-basketball-star-griner-after-russia-conviction-a78517