Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 01 August 2022 15:17 Hits: 0

Former U.K. prime minister David Cameron and current Labour Party leader Keir Starmer are among those banned from Russia.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/08/01/russia-hits-39-uk-citizens-with-travel-bans-blacklists-london-based-arts-foundation-a78476