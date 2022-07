Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 09:22 Hits: 4

Russia on Wednesday recorded over 9,000 new coronavirus infections, an increase of nearly 3,000 compared to Tuesday.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/27/supplies-of-russias-sputnik-light-covid-booster-run-dry-a78416