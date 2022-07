Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 30 July 2022 13:36 Hits: 4

Ships are loaded and ready to depart Odesa as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame for an attack that killed Ukrainian POWs.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/30/several-ships-loaded-with-grain-ready-to-leave-ukraines-odesa