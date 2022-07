Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 12:56 Hits: 0

Vadim Shishimarin, 21, was the first Russian soldier to be found guilty of war crimes in Ukraine for killing a civilian.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/29/ukraine-reduces-russian-soldiers-life-sentence-to-15-years-a78444