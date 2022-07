Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 13:59 Hits: 0

The controversial video depicted a mock trial of “Vladimir Putin” and the execution of his spokesman and the head of Rosneft.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/29/ex-navalny-activist-jailed-for-mock-putin-aides-execution-video-a78438