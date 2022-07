Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 29 July 2022 17:42 Hits: 2

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in their first contact since the Ukraine war.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/29/blinken-holds-frank-discussion-with-russian-fm-on-prisoners-ukraine-a78446