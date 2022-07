Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 27 July 2022 15:02 Hits: 3

"I did not think of or plan to bring banned substances into Russia," said Griner, who faces up to 10 years in prison.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/27/us-basketball-star-griner-says-didnt-intend-to-smuggle-drugs-into-russia-a78422