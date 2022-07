Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 17:18 Hits: 2

The authorities declared states of emergency in Sakha and the neighboring Khabarovsk region late on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/19/toxic-wildfire-smog-blankets-russias-far-northeastern-city-yakutsk-a78345