Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 19 July 2022 05:51 Hits: 6

Turkey — a NATO member on speaking terms with both Russia and Ukraine — has spearheaded efforts to resume the grain deliveries.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/19/putin-erdogan-to-discuss-ukraine-grain-export-mechanisms-in-iran-kremlin-a78336