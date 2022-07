Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 13 July 2022 16:16 Hits: 0

Russia threatened reprisals against the Baltic nation after Vilnius imposed strict restrictions on goods traveling across its territory, mainly by rail, arguing it was simply applying EU sanctions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/13/eu-says-lithuania-must-allow-rail-transit-of-russian-goods-to-kaliningrad-a78293