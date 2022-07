Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 15 July 2022 08:01 Hits: 6

“If Russia is going to seek a halt, it's likely they’re going to suddenly increase the level and scale of violence,” said one analyst.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/15/russia-steps-up-missile-attacks-amid-operational-pause-in-eastern-ukraine-a78305