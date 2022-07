Articles

Category: Russia Published on Saturday, 09 July 2022 10:38 Hits: 0

Blinken snubbed a direct meeting with Lavrov and instead accused Russia of triggering a global food crisis.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/07/09/blinken-says-no-signs-at-g20-of-russia-engaging-on-ukraine-a78251