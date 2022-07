Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 08 July 2022 00:10 Hits: 3

Sergey Lavrov complains meeting's agenda was scuppered by diplomats' 'frenzied' criticism of Russia's war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/8/ukraine-russia-live-news-donetsk-locals-brace-for-more-attacks-liveblog