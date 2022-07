Articles

Category: Russia Published on Thursday, 07 July 2022 00:01 Hits: 4

Discussions on global energy and food crises, exacerbated by Moscow's invasion, are on the agenda.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/7/7/ukraine-russia-live-news-strikes-on-kharkiv-mykolaiv-donetsk-liveblog