Published on Tuesday, 28 June 2022

"Is it in Russia's interest to destroy Ukraine? Of course not, that would be a colossal mistake," Deripaska told a rare press conference in Moscow.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/28/russian-oligarch-deripaska-says-destroying-ukraine-would-be-colossal-mistake-a78132