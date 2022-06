Articles

Category: Russia Published on Monday, 27 June 2022 14:39 Hits: 0

The G7 also said Moscow must allow grain shipments and let Ukrainians taken to Russia against their will to return home.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/27/zelensky-urges-g7-to-help-end-ukraine-war-by-winter-a78118