Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 12:38 Hits: 2

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine and Russian perceptions that the Kremlin secured the Kazakh regime during this year's political crisis have led to tensions.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/24/ukraine-war-strains-ties-between-kazakhstan-and-russia-a78100