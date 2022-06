Articles

Category: Russia Published on Friday, 24 June 2022 15:37 Hits: 2

Ukrainian pullback from the destroyed city brings Russia a step closer to capturing all of the Luhansk region.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/24/russia-eyes-full-donbas-control-as-sievierodonetsk-set-to-fall-a78098