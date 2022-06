Articles

Category: Russia Published on Wednesday, 22 June 2022 00:12 Hits: 5

The anniversary of Hitler's surprise attack on Kyiv, Moscow and Brest on June 22, 1941 is a significant day for Russia.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/22/russia-ukraine-live-news-brutal-shelling-kills-15-in-kharkiv-liveblog