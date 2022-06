Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 21 June 2022 13:16 Hits: 0

Andrey Aksenov, historian and podcaster, talks to Al Jazeera about dictatorship, national identity and the Ukraine war.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/21/historian-russians-dont-believe-ukraine-is-its-own-people