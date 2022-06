Articles

Category: Russia Published on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 09:15 Hits: 2

The Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions have sparked a mass departure of wealthy Russians, research says.

Read more https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2022/06/14/russia-to-lose-15k-millionaires-to-emigration-in-2022-analysis-a77992